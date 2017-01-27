Farrell cruises past Hickory

FARRELL, PA (WKBN)-Farrell outscored Hickory 41-24 in the second half as the Steelers cruised to their 6th region win of the year topping the Hornets 75-48 Friday night.

Three Farrell players scored in double-figures led by Kyi Wright with 19 points while Nylan Hosey had 17 and Jourdan Townsend added 16.

For Hickory, Donald Whitehead was the lone Hornet in double-figures with 13.

The win puts the Steelers in 2nd-place in Region 5 with a 6-3 league record and are 9-7 overall.

The loss drops Hickory to 4-5 in region play and 8-9 overall.