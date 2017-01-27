Grove City tops Sharon, still perfect in region play

SHARON, PA (WKBN)-Grove City notched their 9th region win of the season Friday night as the Eagles topped Sharon 55-43 on the road.

The Tigers kept the game close early, trailing by just 5 at the half.

But GC opened up a double-digit lead in the 2nd half and never looked back as three Eagles scored in double-figures.

Logan Lutz led the way for the Eagles with 17 points while Issac Thrasher had 15 and Marcos Cintron added 11.

For Sharon, Marvin Redding led the way with 17 points while Ethan Porterfield had 10.

Grove City moves to 12-4 overall and 9-0 in Region 5 play, they return to action Saturday at Erie East.

With the loss, Sharon drops to 9-8 overall and 5-4 in region play.