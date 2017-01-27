John E. Yager, Sr. Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – John E. Yager, Sr. passed away January 27, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

John was born April 12, 1938 in Jefferson, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Haddie Wilson Yager.

John had been employed as a truck driver and mechanic.

He will be missed by his sons, John E. Yager, Jr. of Lake Milton, Robert Yager of Warren, Brian Yager of Warren, James Yager of Warren and Dennis Yager of Arizona; daughters, Sherrie Cross of Lake Milton and Sharla Raver of Berlin Center; 27 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Goddin; two sons, Michael and Martin Yager; four brothers; two sisters and two grandsons.

There are no services or calling hours.

