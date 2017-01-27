Lakeview’s Garrison commits to Charleston

Lakeview senior wideout Jatise Garrison will sign with the University of Charleston in West Virginia

By Published: Updated:
Lakeview's Garrison commits to Charleston
Lakeview's Garrison commits to Charleston

Lakeview senior wideout Jatise Garrison will sign with the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Garrison caught 38 passes this past season for 599 yards, and scored 4 touchdowns. He also recorded two interceptions on defense. His Bulldogs team finshed 6-4 on the season, and narrowly missed out on the Division IV playoffs.

The University of Charleston’s football team is coming off a 3-8 season. The Golden Eagles compete in the Mountain East Conference.

Garrison won’t be the only Lakeview football player headed to the college level. Senior lineman Hayden Lazzari has also committed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s