Miller scores 32; Wellsville wins 5th straight

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville snaps Lisbon’s 5-game winning streak by handing the Devils a 75-61 loss. The Tigers improve to 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the White Tier.

Wellsville’s victory gives them five consecutive wins, which is two shy of matching their season-high for wins in a row. Justin Miller led all scorers with 32 points (12-15 FT) while sinking a pair of three-pointers. Since the Tigers’ first setback of the season to Western Reserve on December 27, Miller has averaged 21.3 points per game. Michael Shope and Brandon Grodhaus added 15 and 14 points respectively tonight.

Lisbon falls to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in league play. Before tonight, the Blue Devils had lost last a game on January 3 (to Jackson-Milton). Justin Sweeney posted a double-double as he tallied 27 points and 11 boards. Seth Stokes contributed 11 points (7 rebounds) while Branson Brownfield had 9 (7 rebounds) and Colin Sweeney finished with 8 points.

The Blue Devils will square off against state-ranked McDonald on the road on Tuesday. Wellsville will be back in action on Tuesday, as well, as when they welcome Springfield.