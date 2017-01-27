Mom of 11-year-old found dead charged with child endangering

Related Coverage Death of 11-year-old found in Weathersfield motel under investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local mom has been arraigned on child endangerment charges after her police said they found her 11-year-old son unresponsive at a Weathersfield Township motel.

Police picked up Crystal Shuck on an outstanding warrant and booked her into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday. She was released Friday morning.

On December 4, officers went to the McKinley Motel.

They said Shuck took over 30 cough and cold pills in front of her two young sons.

Officers described the conditions inside the room as filthy.

Police found the boy during an unrelated incident earlier this month. He later passed away from what police reports describe as an apparent suicide.

That case remains open.

