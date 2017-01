YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers are urged to use extreme caution Friday morning as multiple accidents have been reported, primarily because of black ice.

Several vehicles are reportedly off the road in many areas including Howland, Boardman, Canfield, Youngstown, Austintown and Beaver Township.

Sleet and snow early Friday morning created slick spots on the road as temperatures hovered in the low 30s.

Parking lots and sidewalks are also slick.