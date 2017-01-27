NAACP looking into cotton-picking activity at Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NAACP is investigating rumors circulating on social media about an activity at Cardinal Mooney High School where students picked cotton in class.

It happened in an African American History class Thursday during a lesson on the role of slavery in southern agriculture.

One parent claimed that only black students were asked to pick the cotton.

Another parent, whose child is biracial, called the WKBN newsroom and said the kids were not forced to participate if they didn’t want to, but everyone chose to participate.

She said the class is made up of sophomores and juniors who are African-American, Asian, Caucasian, and biracial.

The purpose of the activity was to allow the students to feel the texture of the cotton and understand how difficult it was to remove the sharp seeds, according to this mother. She said the class talked about the horrible conditions slaves had to endure while being forced to pick the cotton.

This parent also said a Youngstown State student teacher taught the lesson and their supervisor was overseeing the whole thing.

According to her child, most students did not seem uncomfortable with the activity and some were even cracking jokes.

Cardinal Mooney released a statement about the incident:

Cardinal Mooney bases its courses on the Ohio Learning Standards. Certain content in American history is sensitive and always difficult to teach. The topic of the lesson in a recent African American History class was on the role of slavery in southern agriculture. The teacher’s methods in the class included a variety of activities. All students participated in each activity in the lesson. The administration at Mooney has reached out to the concerned parent, who has not yet responded. Cardinal Mooney is always taking proactive steps to deepen a sense of tolerance and inclusion within the school community.

Farrell High School decided to cancel Saturday night’s basketball game against Mooney. School officials at Farrell would not say why.

The NAACP said it hasn’t gotten the school’s side of the story yet.

WKBN 27 First News will follow up with Cardinal Mooney and the NAACP next week for developments in this story.

