CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Sophomore Braeden O’Shaughnessy was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs 57-49 win over Lakeview in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 27th.

O’Shaughnessy notched a double-double in the win for the Bulldogs. He piled up a total of 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Bulldogs fourteenth straight win over Lakeview in the head-to-head series since 2006.