Poland Boys hold off Lakeview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland outlasted Lakeview 57-49 in the High School Basketball Game of the Week Friday night.

Since 2006, the Bulldogs have now topped Lakeview in fourteen straight head-to-head meetings.

Braeden O’Shaughnessy finished with a double-double, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Kramer added 15 points in the win, while Brandon Barringer chipped in with 8 points.

Lakeview was led by Chris Muir who piled up a game-high 27 points. Daniel Evans added 8 points, while Jatise Garrison added 6 points and 9 rebounds.

Lakeview has now lost four straight games, dropping to 7-10 overall, and 2-7 in AAC White Tier action. The Bulldogs will host Edgewood on Tuesday.

Poland improves to 10-4 overall, and 4-2 in AAC White Tier play. The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday at home against Jefferson.