LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) РPolice in Liberty are investigating after a man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

A witness called police just before 5 a.m. after he heard gunshots and then saw a man lying on the ground on Catherine Street.

The witness said he saw two men driving away in a green vehicle.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.