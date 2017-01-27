Quit not fired: Campbell police chief and city reach deal

Related Coverage Campbell police chief fired after investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Police Chief Drew Rauzan has resigned, and the city has agreed to rescind his termination.

The agreement came just an hour before a civil service commission hearing over his dismissal.

Mayor Nick Phillips fired Rauzan in November following the outcome of a state investigation. Phillips gave the following reasons for the termination: misconduct in office, dereliction of duty, the flagrant exercise of authority or power not authorized by law, gross immorality, unsatisfactory performance, immoral conduct, discourteous treatment of the public, violation of policy and/or work rule, misfeasance, malfeasance and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.”

In September a woman told investigators Rauzan touched her inappropriately and that she was scared to report the incident. Rauzan has denied the allegations.

The city and Rauzan have gone back and forth over his conduct and subsequent investigation. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate him.

Rauzan told WKBN 27 First News over the phone that he is relieved the ordeal is over and looks forward to the future.

“The City and I came to an agreement that allows this entire episode to be brought to a close. The termination was retroactively rescinded and I agreed to retire and move on – both sides get what they want. Regardless of any other political factors surrounding this situation, I am relieved this is over and look forward to the future. Campbell will always have a special place with me and i wish the best for the community and its police department.”