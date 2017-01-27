Sources reporting actor John Hurt dead at 77

Norfolk, England (WCMH) — Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, according to reports from multiple British media sources.

Hurt had recently battled pancreatic cancer. An immediate cause of death was not released.

His career spanned six decades and included the films “The Elephant Man,” “1984,” “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” and several of the “Harry Potter” movies. He also had TV roles in “Doctor Who” and “I, Claudius,” and did some voice acting work as well.

He received two Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe award, and 4 BAFTA awards.