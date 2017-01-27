Sources reporting actor John Hurt dead at 77

He received an Academy Award nomination for 'Midnight Express' and was memorable in 'Alien' and three Harry Potter films

NBC4 Staff Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, actor John Hurt waves as he arrives for the opening of the film festival and the screening of the film The Grand Budapest Hotel during the International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin. Veteran British actor John Hurt said in an interview Monday Aug. 10, 2015, that his cancer treatment is going terrifically well and he is optimistic. The 75-year-old actor said in June that he had been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, actor John Hurt waves as he arrives for the opening of the film festival and the screening of the film The Grand Budapest Hotel during the International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin. Veteran British actor John Hurt said in an interview Monday Aug. 10, 2015, that his cancer treatment is going terrifically well and he is optimistic. The 75-year-old actor said in June that he had been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

Norfolk, England (WCMH) — Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, according to reports from multiple British media sources.

Hurt had recently battled pancreatic cancer. An immediate cause of death was not released.

His career spanned six decades and included the films “The Elephant Man,” “1984,” “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” and several of the “Harry Potter” movies. He also had TV roles in “Doctor Who” and “I, Claudius,” and did some voice acting work as well.

He received two Academy Award nominations, a Golden Globe award, and 4 BAFTA awards.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s