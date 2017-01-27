Storm Team 27: A colder night with some snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Colder temperatures and snow showers will stay in the forecast through the weekend. Snow accumulation will be light through Saturday morning. The risk for a snow showers will stick around Saturday. The best chance will be later in the afternoon and evening. A burst of snow is possible. Look for snow showers or flurries again Sunday. The colder air will stay in the forecast through next week with a chance for snow showers each day.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1 inch or less. (60%)

Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. 1 inch or less. (40%)

High: 32

Saturday night: Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less, up to 2” Possible. (60%)

Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 16

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 30 Low: 21

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 26 Low: 15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 14

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

