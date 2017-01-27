Storm Team 27: Off and on snow today

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Off and on scattered snow showers will continue through the day. We are not expecting significant accumulation, just up to an inch in some locations. The scattered snow showers will continue this evening but will decrease as we go into Saturday morning. Temperatures over the next several days will not get above freezing. The lake effect snow showers will redevelop Saturday night into Sunday. More accumulation is forecasted heading into the work week.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1 inch or less. (60%)
Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 29   Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 27   Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34   Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 30   Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 27   Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%)
High: 26   Low: 15

