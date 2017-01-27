Toledo man, son get life for chaining, raping girl

The oldest girl, who is now 14, testified she was sexually abused many times before she escaped the home last May

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A judge has sentenced a father and son to life in prison after a jury in Ohio convicted them of repeatedly shackling a teen in their basement and raping her and another girl who lived with them.

Jurors in Toledo on Friday convicted Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

Lucas County Judge Linda Jennings sentenced Timothy Ciboro to life without parole while his son received a sentence of 68 years to life.

The judge called the pair the most evil people she’d ever seen.

The oldest girl, who is now 14, testified she was sexually abused many times before she hid a spare key to unlock her handcuffs and escape the home in Toledo last May.

