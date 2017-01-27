Truck rolls over in Liberty Township, resulting in fuel leak

LIBERTY TWP., (WKBN) – Taking the wrong exit off the Interstate led to a roll-over accident for a truck driver from Arkansas.

Several fire departments and a Youngstown Hazmat team stopped a fuel leak from the truck’s gas tank.

State police said the trucker lost his way and was using his GPS to get back. The map sent him into a neighborhood with small streets off of Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

His last turn was too tight and the entire truck tipped over.

“So he came up Naylor Lloyd Road and he came across the other side street, Edwards, and turned on to Wilson, being directed by his GPS. So he didn’t know the area,” said Sgt. Michael Wilson, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Police said there were no injuries and the truck was not hauling a hazardous load. The fuel spill was stopped before it got too far from the truck.