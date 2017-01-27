Woman thrown from car in Champion accident

The accident happened around midnight on Mahoning Avenue

Published:
A woman was thrown from her vehicle after crashing in Champion Township, Ohio.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who crashed her car Thursday night in Champion is expected to be okay after she was thrown from the vehicle.

The accident happened around midnight on Mahoning Avenue.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle after she hit a utility pole.

A truck that was driving by was damaged by a stray live wire from the pole.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating to find out if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

At this time, the woman was cited for failure to control.

