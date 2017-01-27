Youngstown councilman eyes president position

Mike Ray was at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Friday filling out the paperwork to run for the position

By Published:
Mike Ray is running for president of council for the city of Youngstown, Ohio.
Mike Ray is running for president of council for the city of Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Councilman Mike Ray, 4th Ward, says he’s running for council president.

Ray was at the Mahoning County Board of Elections Friday filling out the paperwork to run for the position.

He’s term limited as councilman and needs to run for another position to stay on council.

“My heart is in the city, and I want to continue the service. I think we’ve made a tremendous amount of progress over these years. I want to help and be part of that,” Ray said.

Ray says his number one goal is to continue to fight blight in the city.

