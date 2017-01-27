Youngstown man charged with sexual contact with 2 children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is charged with having sexual contact with two children under the age of 13.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Robert Moon, 60, on six counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the indictment, he raped one of his victims over the course of nearly six years, when the victim was between 11 and 16 years old.

The indictment said Moon had sexual contact with another victim between March and May of last year, when the child was 11 and 12 years old.

