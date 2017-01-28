2017 All-American Conference Football Schedules

2017 All-American Conference Football Schedule
Boardman Spartans
Aug. 25 – at East, 7
Sept. 1 – Howland, 7
Sept. 8 – at Jackson, 7
Sept. 15 – at Steubenville, 7
Sept. 22 – Mooney, 7
Sept. 29 – Canfield, 7
Oct. 6 – at Harding, 7
Oct. 13 – at Ursuline, 7
Oct. 20 – Fitch, 7
Oct. 27 – Lakeside, 7
Brookfield Warriors
Aug. 25 – at McDonald, 7
Sept. 1 – Springfield, 7
Sept. 8 – at Cuyahoga Heights, 7
Sept. 15 – Liberty, 7
Sept. 22 – at South Range, 7
Sept. 29 – Edgewood, 7
Oct. 6 – at Girard, 7
Oct. 13 – LaBrae, 7
Oct. 20 – at Campbell Memorial, 7
Oct. 27 – Champion, 7
Campbell Memorial Red Devils
Aug. 25 – Valley Christian, 7
Sept. 1 – at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 7
Sept. 8 – East Palestine, 7
Sept. 15 – LaBrae, 7
Sept. 22 – at Liberty, 7
Sept. 29 – Girard, 7
Oct. 6 – at Struthers, 7
Oct. 13 – at Champion, 7
Oct. 20 – Brookfield, 7
Oct. 27 – at Newton Falls, 7
Canfield Cardinals
Aug. 25 – at Louisville, 7
Sept. 1 – Alliance, 7
Sept. 8 – at Chardon, 7
Sept. 15 – Lakeside, 7
Sept. 22 – Struthers, 7
Sept. 29 – at Boardman, 7
Oct. 6 – Niles, 7
Oct. 13 – East, 7
Oct. 20 – at Howland, 7
Oct. 27 – at Poland, 7
Champion Golden Flashes
Aug. 25 – Warren JFK, 7
Sept. 1 – Rittman, 7
Sept. 8 – at McDonald, 7
Sept. 15 – at Girard, 7
Sept. 22 – LaBrae, 7
Sept. 29 – Newton Falls, 7
Oct. 6 – at Liberty, 7
Oct. 13 – Campbell Memorial, 7
Oct. 20 – at Lakeview, 7
Oct. 27 – at Brookfield, 7
East Panthers
Aug. 25 – Boardman, 7
Sept. 1 – Ursuline, 7
Sept. 8 – at Lakeside, 7
Sept. 15 – at Niles, 7
Sept. 22 – at Fitch, 7
Sept. 29 – Howland, 7
Oct. 6 – Poland, 7
Oct. 13 – at Canfield, 7
Oct. 20 – Harding, 7
Oct. 27 – Hubbard, 7
Edgewood Warriors
Aug. 25 – Lakeside, 7
Sept. 1 – at Jefferson, 7
Sept. 8 – Hubbard, 7
Sept. 15 – Newbury, 7
Sept. 22 – at Poland, 7
Sept. 29 – at Brookfield, 7
Oct. 6 – Lakeview, 7
Oct. 14 – at St. John, TBA
Oct. 20 – Struthers, 7
Oct. 27 – at Niles, 7
Fitch Falcons
Aug. 25 – at Hudson, 7
Sept. 1 –at Brunswick, 7
Sept. 8 – Louisville, 7
Sept. 15 – at Harding, 7
Sept. 22 – East, 7
Sept. 29 – Massillon, 7
Oct. 6 – Lakeside, 7
Oct. 13 – Erie McDowell (PA), 7
Oct. 20 – at Boardman, 7
Oct. 27 – at Mooney, 7
Girard Indians
Aug. 24 – Niles, 7
Sept. 1 – Hubbard, 7
Sept. 9 – at Warren JFK, 7
Sept. 15 – Champion, 7
Sept. 22 – at Jefferson, 7
Sept. 29 – at Campbell Memorial, 7
Oct. 6 – Brookfield, 7
Oct. 13 – at Newton Falls, 7
Oct. 20 – at LaBrae, 7
Oct. 27 – Liberty, 7
Harding Raiders
Aug. 25 – at Canton McKinley, 7
Sept. 1 – at Pinkerington Central, 7
Sept. 8 – Massillon, 7
Sept. 15 – Fitch, 7
Sept. 22 – Ursuline, 7
Sept. 29 – Lakeside, 7
Oct. 6 – Boardman, 7
Oct. 13 – at Mooney, 7
Oct. 20 – at East, 7
Oct. 27 – North Clarkson (Canada), 7
Howland Tigers
Aug. 25 – Lakeview, 7
Sept. 1 – at Boardman, 7
Sept. 8 – at Parma, 7
Sept. 15 – Poland, 7
Sept. 22 – at Hubbard, 7
Sept. 29 – at East, 7
Oct. 6 – Perry Traditional (PA), 7
Oct. 12 – at Niles, 7
Oct. 20 – Canfield, 7
Oct. 27 – Akron East, 7
Hubbard Eagles
Aug. 25 – University Prep (PA), 7
Sept. 1 – at Girard, 7
Sept. 8 – at Edgewood, 7
Sept. 15 – Lakeview, 7
Sept. 22 – Howland, 7
Sept. 29 – at Niles, 7
Oct. 6 – Jefferson, 7
Oct. 13 – at Struthers, 7
Oct. 20 – Poland, 7
Oct. 27 – at East, 7
Jefferson Falcons
Aug. 25 – at Grand Valley, 7
Sept. 1 – Edgewood, 7
Sept. 8 – Poland, 7
Sept. 15 – at Struthers, 7
Sept. 22 – Girard, 7
Sept. 29 – at Lakeview, 7
Oct. 6 – at Hubbard, 7
Oct. 13 – Liberty, 7
Oct. 20 – Niles, 7
Oct. 27 – at LaBrae, 7
LaBrae Vikings
Aug. 25 – at Conneaut, 7
Sept. 1 – at Warren JFK, 7
Sept. 8 – Lakeview, 7
Sept. 15 – at Campbell Memorial, 7
Sept. 22 – at Champion, 7
Sept. 29 – Liberty, 7
Oct. 6 – Newton Falls, 7
Oct. 13 – at Brookfield, 7
Oct. 20 – Girard, 7
Oct. 27 – Jefferson, 7
Lakeside Dragons
Aug. 25 – at Edgewood, 7
Sept. 1 – Madison, 7
Sept. 8 – East, 7
Sept. 15 – at Canfield, 7
Sept. 22 – Rocky River, 7
Sept. 29 – at Harding, 7
Oct. 6 – at Fitch, 7
Oct. 13 – University, 7
Oct. 20 – Erie Central, 7
Oct. 27 – at Boardman, 7
Lakeview Bulldogs
Aug. 25 – at Howland, 7
Sept. 1 – Liberty, 7
Sept. 8 – at LaBrae, 7
Sept. 15 – at Hubbard, 7
Sept. 22 – Niles, 7
Sept. 29 – Jefferson, 7
Oct. 6 – at Edgewood, 7
Oct. 13 – at Poland, 7
Oct. 20 – Champion, 7
Oct. 27 – Struthers, 7
Liberty Leopards
Aug. 25 – Struthers, 7
Sept. 1 – at Lakeview, 7
Sept. 8 – Pymatuning Valley, 7
Sept. 15 – at Brookfield, 7
Sept. 22 – Campbell Memorial, 7
Sept. 29 – at LaBrae, 7
Oct. 6 – Champion, 7
Oct. 13 – at Jefferson, 7
Oct. 20 – Newton Falls, 7
Oct. 27 – at Girard, 7
Newton Falls Tigers
Aug. 25 – Waterloo, 7
Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7
Sept. 8 – at Mineral Ridge, 7
Sept. 15 – Rootstown, 7
Sept. 22 – at Newbury, 7
Sept. 29 – at Champion, 7
Oct. 6 – at LaBrae, 7
Oct. 13 – Girard, 7
Oct. 20 – at Liberty, 7
Oct. 27 – Campbell Memorial, 7
Niles Red Dragons
Aug. 24 – at Girard, 7
Sept. 1 – at Poland, 7
Sept. 8 – Struthers, 7
Sept. 15 – East, 7
Sept. 22 – at Lakeview, 7
Sept. 29 – Hubbard, 7
Oct. 6 – at Canfield, 7
Oct. 12 – Howland, 7
Oct. 20 – at Jefferson, 7
Oct. 27 – Edgewood, 7
Poland Bulldogs
Aug. 25 – Marlington, 7
Sept. 1 – Niles, 7
Sept. 8 – at Jefferson, 7
Sept. 15 – at Howland, 7
Sept. 22 – Edgewood, 7
Sept. 29 – at Struthers, 7
Oct. 6 – at East, 7
Oct. 13 – Lakeview, 7
Oct. 20 – at Hubbard, 7
Oct. 27 – Canfield, 7
Struthers Wildcats
Aug. 25 – at Liberty, 7
Sept. 1 – Crestview, 7
Sept. 8 – at Niles, 7
Sept. 15 – Jefferson, 7
Sept. 22 – at Canfield, 7
Sept. 29 – Poland, 7
Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial, 7
Oct. 13 – Hubbard, 7
Oct. 20 – at Edgewood, 7
Oct. 27 – at Lakeview, 7