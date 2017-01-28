California Palms Hotel to be an addiction recovery center



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The California Palms Hotel in Austintown will soon be an addiction recovery center.

The announcement came over social media on Friday when hotel owner Sebastian Rucci posted a video to his YouTube page.

The video says it will be called the California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus, adding that it will specialize in substance use treatment.

This is a developing story. WKBN is talking with local officials tonight and interviewing Rucci on Sunday's First News This Morning.