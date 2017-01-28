California Palms Hotel to be an addiction recovery center

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The California Palms Hotel in Austintown will soon be an addiction recovery center.

The announcement came over social media on Friday when hotel owner Sebastian Rucci posted a video to his YouTube page.

The video says it will be called the California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus, adding that it will specialize in substance use treatment.

This is a developing story. WKBN is talking with local officials tonight and interviewing Rucci on Sunday’s First News This Morning. Check back here for the latest details and watch WKBN First News at 10 and 11.

