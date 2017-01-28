California Palms Hotel to be an addiction recovery center

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The California Palms Hotel in Austintown will soon be an addiction recovery center.

The announcement came over social media on Friday when hotel owner Sebastian Rucci posted a video to his YouTube page.

The video says it will be called the California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus, adding that it will specialize in substance use treatment and focus on mental health.

California Palms Hotel has been a talking point of Austintown officials in the past because of various legal issues over several years.

It has also hosted drug awareness events in the past.

“Most recently, things seemed to be going well,” said Austintown trustee Jim Davis. “So when this project initially came to light, we were kind of surprised. But this is a different venture for him and as long as they continue to cooperate with the procedure to get changed over, best wishes to them.”

Davis added he thinks it will be a positive change for the community, especially with the heroin epidemic in the Valley.

Austintown already has Braking Point Recovery Center, but Rucci said California Palms will have a lot more beds — close to 200 — and a more campus-like atmosphere.

