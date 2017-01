STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Andrew Carbon scored a game-high 21 points and Struthers defeated Western Reserve, 64-59 Saturday at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats took an early lead and went into the break up 31-25. Ethan Vo also scored 9 points for Struthers, as they improve to 13-4 on the season.

Cole DeZee led Western Reserve with 20 points, while Kade Hilles had 10 points. The Blue Devils drop to 13-3 overall.

Up next, Struthers will host Youngstown East Tuesday at 7 PM.