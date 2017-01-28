Cartoon exhibit explores commentary on capital punishment

It offers a look at artistic commentary about capital punishment over the past 50 years

By Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press Published:
Amy Chalmers, program assistant at Ohio State University's Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, discusses the exhibit "Windows on Death Row: Art from Inside and Outside the Prison Walls" on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the museum in Columbus, Ohio. The exhibit, touring internationally, combines political cartoons about capital punishment with art by death row inmates from Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, some who have since been executed. Scheduled to be on view at the museum from Nov. 5, 2016, through March 12, 2017, the exhibit opened in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2015, before visiting Chapel Hill, N.C., Switzerland and Norway. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An exhibit at Ohio State University’s Cartoon Library and Museum combines political cartoons about capital punishment with art created by death row inmates.

“Windows On Death Row” was organized by a TV journalist and documentary maker and her political cartoonist husband. It offers a look at artistic commentary about capital punishment over the past 50 years.

International New York Times Patrick Chappatte said the decision to create the exhibit came in 2014 after new debate over capital punishment arose following troublesome executions in Arizona and Ohio.

The exhibit also features several drawings and paintings by death row inmates in Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, some still behind bars, some who have since been executed.

