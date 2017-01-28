Courtney A. Dickey Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Courtney A. Dickey, 38, a lifelong resident of Metz Rd, New Waterford, passed away suddenly January 28, 2017 in Columbiana.

She was born February 11, 1978 in Salem, Ohio to Keith and Patricia Eaton Dickey.

Courtney was a 1996 graduate of East Palestine High School, then went on to earn her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Kent State and studied dentistry at YSU. Courtney also previously took EMT classes and worked with the Greenford Fire and EMS.

She was employed with Greenstar Farm markets for the past two years as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Miriam Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #278 and past member of New Waterford Eagles.

She enjoyed photography and graphic design and was known for her wedding and graduation photographs. She was starting a business in graphic design known as Rusty Copper. She also loved life, especially being outside working on the farm and being with her friends.

Courtney is survived by her parents, Keith and Patty Dickey; two daughters, Alexandria and Isabella Dickey; three brothers, Christopher, Ryan and Joshua Dickey; a sister, Jenna Snedeker; two nieces, Audrey and Scarlett Dickey and her significant other and boyfriend, Jason W. Short and his son Hayden.

A memorial service will be announced by family at a later date.

