Evans tallies her 1,000th point; Farrell cruises by New Castle

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Matyra Evans scored her 1,000th point in the Lady Steelers 76-34 win over New Castle this afternoon. Evans finished the contest with a game-high 26 points as she was 8 of 11 at the free throw line.

Rukiaha Pierce and Kiara Wade had 15 and 12 points respectively. Farrell improves to 14-2 overall. The Steelers will travel to Jamestown on Monday.

Sophomore Lindsay Frabotta led New Castle with 18 points and two 3-point baskets. The Hurricanes drop to 7-11 after falling in 7 of their last 9 outings. Next up for the ‘Canes will be a road trip to Central Valley on Monday.

