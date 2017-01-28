Game of the Week: Lisbon at #8 Columbiana, 1/30 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Monday, January 30, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Lisbon (14-2, 4-2) at #8 Columbiana (19-0, 6-0)

Recent Meetings

Jan. 9, 2017 – Columbiana, 68-62

Feb. 1, 2016 – Columbiana, 68-61

Jan. 11, 2016 – Lisbon, 49-42

Last Meetings: January 9, 2017

Kayla Muslovski scored 20 points as the Clippers handed Lisbon their first setback of the season, 68-62. Alexis Cross and Brittany Mook added 17 points and 13 for the victorious Lady Clippers. For Lisbon, Karlee Pezzano led the Blue Devils with 20 points. She also scored her 1,000th point of her career – becoming just the third Lady Blue Devil to do so. Mackenzie Mason tallied a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds).

Results

Lisbon

Leetonia 38 Blue Devils 35

Blue Devils 72 Mineral Ridge 30

Blue Devils 80 Wellsville 18

Blue Devils 60 Southern 41

Columbiana 68 Blue Devils 62

Blue Devils 63 Leetonia 51

Blue Devils 62 Beaver Local 57

Blue Devils 49 Jackson-Milton 44

Blue Devils 71 Crestview 41

Blue Devils 66 Lowellville 50

Blue Devils 76 Sebring 21

Blue Devils 106 Wellsville 25

Blue Devils 62 Western Reserve 29

Blue Devils 77 East Palestine 32

Blue Devils 64 South Range 62

Blue Devils 48 United 28

Columbiana

Clippers 76 Wellsville 20

Clippers 74 Southern 26

Clippers 91 East Liverpool 15

Clippers 57 Leetonia 34

Clippers 68 Lisbon 62

Clippers 51 Jackson-Milton 47

Clippers 77 Wellsville 38

Clippers 71 Mathews 35

Clippers 63 United 10

Clippers 58 Springfield 35

Clippers 78 East Palestine 30

Clippers 88 Mineral Ridge 41

Clippers 63 Southern 28

Clippers41 South Range 31

Clippers 66 Crestview 52

Clippers 78 Lowellville 20

Clippers 56 McDonald 30

Clippers 83 Sebring 20

Clippers 56 Western Reserve 29

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Columbiana, 68.2; Lisbon, 61.3

Scoring Defense: Columbiana, 31.7; Lisbon, 39.7

Game Notes: On Thursday, the Lady Clippers topped Wellsville – 76-20 – in what turned out to be Columbiana’s White Tier clinching matchup. The Clippers won at least a share of the league title. Kayla Muslovski scored 25 points for Columbiana in the victory. Over their last three games, the Clippers have averaged 80.3 points. Of their 19 games, Columbiana has allowed just two teams to score 50 points or more (Lisbon & Crestview).

The Blue Devils have allowed just three opponents to score 55-points or more this season. In their last outing, Lisbon was leading by 6 (29-23) entering the fourth quarter before losing 38-35 to Leetonia on Thursday. Karlee Pezzano scored a game-high 21 points.

Remaining Schedule

Lisbon

Feb. 2 – at Southern, 7:15

Feb. 4 – Beaver Local, 7:15

Feb. 9 – McDonald, 7:15

Feb. 15 – at Salem, 7:15

Columbiana

Feb. 2 – Leetonia, 6

Feb. 4 – Mooney, 12