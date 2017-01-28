Harris & Comer combine to score 54 points; Ursuline rallies for win

Ursuline is set to face Central Catholic on Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Ursuline Irish high school basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophomore Dayshanette Harris collected 31 points in Ursuline’s 64-58 victory over Hathaway Brown. Harris also tallied 10 rebounds. The Irish rallied after trailing 29-19 at halftime.

Simone Comer added 23 for the 8-9 Irish and Anyah Curd scored 5 while hauling down a team-high 13 points. Ursuline won the contest despite shooting 1 of 18 from beyond the three-point arc.

DK Lawson (Purdue commit) led Hathaway Brown (9-9) with 19 points and 13 boards. Hannah Harlor totaled 16 points as well.

On Wednesday, Ursuline will meet Canton Central Catholic on the road. The Lady Blazers return home for Senior Night against Cornerstone Christian Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Harris & Comer combine to score 54 points; Ursuline rallies for win

  1. I agree with you, Nate. All of these Bible verses do seem to suggest the fact that there is something either sinister or Satanic in regards to Noon (or mid-day). A lot of those verses also seem to suggest the fact that “Noon” is associated with the phenomenon of “death.” Another way of understanding “mid-day” is that it might not be a reference to “noon” but to the time referred to as “dusk” (as opposed to dawn) when the sun is about to set and darkness is about to reign in. If true, then the term “mid” would mean “middle” as in the middle or in-between day and night. Anyway, just a theory.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s