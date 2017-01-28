Local groups pitch neighborhood development plans for grant money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, the Raymond John Wean Foundation held interviews for its Neighborhood Success Initiative.

It’s giving a grant of up to $5,000 to one lucky person or group that has a dream to change their community for the better.

“We like to hear that what they are trying to do has included residents or neighbors,” said Nick Bellas, a resident council member. “Or collaboration from other organizations in order to try to meet their goal or objective.”

Over 10 groups interviewed, hoping to be awarded anywhere from $500-$5,000 in grant money.

“We all come together and work together and grow together in talent — and economically — so that we can all do well,” said Lakita Williams, a grant applicant.

The Neighborhood Success Initiative encourages people from Trumbull and Mahoning Counties to band together and combine resources to fill a need in their neighborhoods.

Applicants and committee members said the way to accomplish anything major in a community is to enlist the people within it.

The committee will be deciding who wins the grant at a later date.

For more on the Raymond John Wean Foundation, check out its website and Facebook.