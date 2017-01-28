Man gets life term in women’s death after home invasion

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A man accused of scaring an elderly woman so much during an eastern Pennsylvania home-invasion robbery that she had a heart attack that night and died two months later has been sentenced to a life in prison without possibility of parole.

Jurors in Northampton County convicted 29-year-old Quadir Taylor of second-degree murder earlier this month as well as robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

Taylor acknowledged helping others rob 76-year-old Carrie Smith in her Wilson home in January 2012. But his attorneys disputed a forensic pathologist’s conclusion that the heart attack caused her eventual death, pointing instead to her failing constitution.

Defense attorney James Brose said Friday that he knew the life term was mandatory, but his client never intended to harm the victim and didn’t deserve the sentence.

