Man gets life term in women’s death after home invasion

Jurors convicted 29-year-old Quadir Taylor of second-degree murder earlier this month as well as robbery and burglary

By Published: Updated:
jail generic

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A man accused of scaring an elderly woman so much during an eastern Pennsylvania home-invasion robbery that she had a heart attack that night and died two months later has been sentenced to a life in prison without possibility of parole.

Jurors in Northampton County convicted 29-year-old Quadir Taylor of second-degree murder earlier this month as well as robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy and related offenses.

Taylor acknowledged helping others rob 76-year-old Carrie Smith in her Wilson home in January 2012. But his attorneys disputed a forensic pathologist’s conclusion that the heart attack caused her eventual death, pointing instead to her failing constitution.

Defense attorney James Brose said Friday that he knew the life term was mandatory, but his client never intended to harm the victim and didn’t deserve the sentence.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s