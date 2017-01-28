Mary C. “Kay” Bean Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a funeral mass celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1 at St. Charles Church for Mary C. “ Kay “ Bean, who passed away peacefully Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

Mary was born December 28, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of John A. and Alice Mahoney Lynch and has been a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Ursuline High School with the class of 1946 and worked at Truscon doing Secretarial Work.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of St. Charles Church, she was on the committee for the class reunions for 1946 and she played with various bridge and 500 card clubs.

Mary married her husband, William Paul Bean on November 22, 1951, he passed away October 10, 2012.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Patricia Ann Newell ( Fiancee John Carmichael) of Overland Park, Kansas; four sons, William P. Bean Jr. of Port St. Lucy, Florida, Michael J. ( Colleen ) Bean of Levittown, Pennsylvania, Timothy C. Bean of Levittown, Pennsylvania and Thomas J. ( Beth ) Bean of Boardman. She also leaves to cherish her memory her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Lynch and two brothers, Robert and Edward Lynch.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name can be made to Hospice of the valley 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512.



