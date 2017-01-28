Mill Creek names commissioner for Finance Advisory Committee

Brian Hritz said that funding in 2017 will be different for the Metro Parks

By Published:
The fourth of seven new advisory Committees for Mill Creek MetroParks met Saturday.

The Finance Advisory Committee held a public session in Canfield, as a commissioner — Brian Hritz — was chosen for the new group.

He said that funding in 2017 will be different for the MetroParks, adding it’s the committees job to make sure those funds stay on track.

“The main difference is really the levies,” Hritz said. “So there’s a lot of additional income being generated and they are utilizing those resources properly. That’s our goal, to make sure they’re using those resources properly.”

Other committees that still have yet to meet include the Development Advisory Committee and the Nature Education Advisory Committee.

