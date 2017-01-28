Mooney’s Minority Alumni Council releases statement about history lesson

Related Coverage Cotton-picking activity under attack at Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney High School Minority Alumni Council (MAC) released a statement regarding the recent African American history lesson at the school.

On Thursday, while learning about the role of slavery in southern agriculture, students felt the texture of cotton to try and understand how difficult it was to remove the sharp seeds.

In the release, the MAC said, “[We are] saddened and disheartened to learn that this misguided piece of the curriculum was administered to our children … Our overall consensus is that any child (regardless of race) being subjected to the simulation — or even actual practice — of ‘picking cotton’ as a lesson in black history is simply inappropriate and unacceptable.”

The MAC stated that even if intentions were genuine, the messages and attitudes that are associated with the lesson have no place in today’s classrooms.

The organization said it spoke to the administration at the school, saying, “[We are] encouraged that they’ve unanimously expressed an immediate concern and urgency to act.”

“While we do concede that the coursework was based on — and intended to be compliant with — Ohio Learning Standards, we maintain that the manner in which it was executed was unfortunately inappropriate and unnecessary.”

The organization said it is dedicated to ensuring the following actions are taken, as explained in the press release:

Offering immediate support for diversity and sensitivity training for Cardinal Mooney faculty and staff

Scheduling of a town hall meeting for current Mooney students and parents to openly discuss concerns

Offering an appropriate critical and cultural review of all current and future curriculum pieces presented in the African American studies course at Mooney, developing any necessary revisions