Pennsylvania’s huge GOP majorities could test a Wolf veto

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The largest Republican majority in the Pennsylvania state Senate in nearly 70 years is wasting no time in flexing its newfound muscle.

It’s advancing hard-line bills that ultimately could test whether a veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf can withstand an override vote.

In the Senate’s first full week of the new two-year session, a Senate committee advanced legislation that would kill Philadelphia’s sick-leave law and withhold state grant dollars from sanctuary cities.

More committee votes are planned for the coming days.

So far, Wolf has vetoed 16 bills since he became governor two years ago, and none have been overridden by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

There’s only been one veto override since 1994. This year could test that rarely crossed line.

