WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a fire destroyed a home in Warren.

The Warren Fire Department said the fire at a Sweetbriar St. SW home started around 5 p.m.

The fire chief said a neighbor dragged the homeowner from the house. He was then life-flighted to the Cleveland Metro Hospital.

There is no word yet on his condition.

The neighbor who saved him was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. She is expected to make a full recovery.