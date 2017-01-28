Serena Williams wins record 23rd major with win over sister Venus

With her record seventh Australian title, Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era

By JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Published:
United States' Serena Williams, left, is embraced by her sister Venus, right, after winning their women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in Saturday’s Australian Open final.

With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.

The victory at Rod Laver Arena also ensured Serena Williams will regain the top ranking, which she lost in September after 186 straight weeks when Angelique Kerber won the U.S. Open.

It was Serena’s seventh win in nine all-Williams Grand Slam finals, and the first since Wimbledon in 2009. It was 36-year-old, No. 13-seeded Venus Williams’ first trip back to a major final in 7 ½ years.

