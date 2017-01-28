Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, breezy light snow

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Colder temperatures and snow showers through the weekend.  An inch of snow will stick around Saturday.  The best chance will be later in the afternoon and evening.  A burst of snow is possible.  Look for snow showers or flurries again Sunday.  The colder air will stay in the forecast through next week with a chance for snow showers each day.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance snow showers. 1 inch or less. (40%)
High: 32

Saturday night: Breezy with scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less, up to 2” Possible. (60%)
Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. 1-2 inches.  (60%)
High: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 26 Low: 16

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 30 Low: 21

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 26 Low: 15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28 Low: 14

