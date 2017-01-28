Storm Team 27: Scattered snow overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are tracking scattered snow showers overnight. We could see accumulation from a dusting up to an inch. Then the snow showers will continue Sunday with accumulation from a dusting to an inch with an isolated amount up to two inches. Also frigid temperatures are back in the Valley with lows Sunday night back in the teens. We are watching another system that could bring more snow for most of the Valley on Tuesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less of snow. (40%)

Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Up to 1”, Isolated 2 inches. (60%)

High: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 18

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. (80%)

High: 34 Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 27 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 22 Low: 12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 26 Low: 9

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

