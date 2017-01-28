Trump sets 5-year and lifetime lobbying ban for officials

Administration officials describe the bans as historic in scope

President Donald Trump hosts a reception for House and Senate leaders in the the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
President Donald Trump hosts a reception for House and Senate leaders in the the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is imposing a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying.

Trump used his executive authority Saturday to put in place the bans — fulfilling part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

Trump has said that those who want to work for him should focus on the job they’ll be doing for the American people, and not on future income earned by peddling their influence after serving in government.

Trump also took a separate action to restructure the National Security Council ask military advisers to prepare a plan to defeat the Islamic State group.

