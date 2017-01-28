Woman killed in Columbiana train crash

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was struck by a train in Columbiana, killing a woman.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the corner of South Main Street and West Railroad Street near Columbiana Buick.

Columbiana police received a call from a person who lives near the train tracks about an SUV that was parked on the tracks. Police went to the tracks but a train struck the car before officers got there.

The train dragged the car a couple of yards before stopping.

A woman in her 30s was inside the car. Police have not yet identified her.

Columbiana Police Chief Tim Gladis said it’s too early to tell whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Columbiana police and fire departments are at the scene.

WKBN will have more on this story as it develops. Check back here for updates.

