Woman killed in Columbiana train crash

Police received a call about an SUV parked on the train tracks, but the train hit the car before officers arrived

By Published: Updated:
A car was struck by a train in Columbiana, killing a woman.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was struck by a train in Columbiana, killing a woman.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the corner of South Main Street and West Railroad Street near Columbiana Buick.

Columbiana police received a call from a person who lives near the train tracks about an SUV that was parked on the tracks. Police went to the tracks but a train struck the car before officers got there.

The train dragged the car a couple of yards before stopping.

A woman in her 30s was inside the car. Police have not yet identified her.

Columbiana Police Chief Tim Gladis said it’s too early to tell whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Columbiana police and fire departments are at the scene.

WKBN will have more on this story as it develops. Check back here for updates.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s