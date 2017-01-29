‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “A Dog’s Purpose” has underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.

A video surfaced on Jan. 18 on TMZ.com of a frightened dog apparently being forced into rushing water during the making of the film.

The release ended up cancelling the movie’s premiere.

The film’s producer, Amblin Entertainment, and distributor, Universal Pictures, released a joint statement that said, “While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the film-making.”

Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start.

Yet it’s hardly a bomb for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan’s multiple personality thriller “Split.” It grossed $26.3 million, representing a 34 percent drop from its first weekend.

Rounding out the top five were “Hidden Figures” with $14 million, new opener “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” with $13.9 million and “La La Land,” which has now earned over $100 million.

