Bailey verbals to Ohio University

Bailey rushed for over 1,600 yards in 2016

By Published:
Xavier Bailey, Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, OH (WKBN)-Big 22 winner and Brookfield Warrior Xavier Bailey announced Sunday that he will continue his playing career, and education at Ohio University next fall.

Bailey had a breakout season for Brookfield at the quarterback position rushing for 1,693 yards and throwing for 555 more. He reached the end zone a total of 29 times in 2016.

The senior narrowed his choices to just three earlier this week picking the Bobcats over Ohio State and Youngstown State.

Brookfield Head Coach Randy Clark tells 27 Sports that the plan for Bailey at OU is to play cornerback and that he could fight for a starting position right away in Athens.

