Barbara J. Platt Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Barbara J. Platt, age 72 passed away at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Barbara was born on October 22, 1944 in Youngstown to Woodrow and Elizabeth Whitacre.

Visit with Barbara’s family on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel; 6923 Warren Sharon Rd, Brookfield where a funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 p.m.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Platt and her son, Frederick Hinchman, four brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her children, Stacy (Bill) Schotten, Keith (Stephanie) Brown and Gregory (Laurie) Hinchman; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her brother, George (Peg) Whitacre as well as many other relatives.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.



