California Palms owner sees big potential for new recovery center

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – California Palms owner Sebastian Rucci is hosting his final show at the hotel Sunday night. Then, the transition into what will be the largest residential recovery facility in Ohio begins.

California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus is going to focus on the mental health recovery of an addict.

Rucci — who made the announcement with a social media video Friday night — said it’s something he has been wanting to do.

“I’ve had two deaths in my family — both of younger brothers with addiction,” he said. “So I was kind of familiar with it personally.”

Rucci wants to give people addicted a unique way to recover.

“So we’ll have two wings,” he said. “We have the mental health wing and we have the addiction recovery. It’s dual diagnoses of a co-occurring disorder.”

The recovery campus will take in 200 people at a time and employ 120.

Rucci said the hotel bar will be removed, the bedrooms will undergo transitions and classrooms will be made.

“It could have the group sessions,” Rucci said. “It could do part of our classes that we have, for example there will be a Tai chi class too. It’ll be very busy.”

Those kinds of fun classes are part of the campus atmosphere Rucci wants to create for what he calls “the students.”

Of course, there will also be counseling with specialists.

“We take Medicaid, we also take Medicare, we also take private pay and insurance,” Rucci said. “But at 200 beds, we look like a resort. I’ve got staffing that’s out of this world with knowledge, so I don’t think we’ll have difficulty in filling it.”

Rucci said the goal is to get people back on their feet by incorporating life skills, meditation and treating them in a modern way.

The costs have not been established yet.