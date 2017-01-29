Carr cruising to California (PA)

Hickory's Carr breaks D-10 rushing record in big win

HERMITAGE, PA (WKBN)-Pennsylvania Big 22 Player of the Year Chuck Carr announced Sunday that he will be continuing his career at California University of Pennsylvania.

Carr rewrote the record books throughout his career holding the all-time Hickory, District 10 and Mercer County rushing records with over 6,000 yards for his career.

In his senior season, Carr ran for 2,280 yards and reached the end zone 42 times.

Carr will join a Cal team that reached the 3rd-round of the Division II tournament last season.

