Champion Girls’ Basketball Stats (Thru Jan. 29)

The Golden Flashes will travel to Liberty to take on the Lady Leopards on Wednesday.

By Published: Updated:
Champion Golden Flashes High School Basketball

2016-17 Champion Girls’ Basketball Stats
Thru January 29
Head Coach: Michael Cole
Record: 14-3

Individual Stats
Scoring
Abby White – 15.7
Allison Smith – 8.5
Molly Williams – 7.1
Megan Turner – 6.8

Rebounding
Megan Turner – 4.8
Allison Smith – 3.9
Allie Gumont – 3.9

Assists
Allison Smith – 2.7
Megan Turner – 2.1
Erin Sindledecker – 2.1
Molly Williams – 2.0

Steals
Abby White – 2.5
Megan Turner – 2.5
Izzy D’Urso – 1.6

Field Goal Percentage
Allie Gumont – 52.8% (28-53)
Allison Smith – 51.9% (55-106)

Three-Point Percentage
Abby White – 40.7% (50-123)
Megan Turner – 31.5% (17-54)

Free Throw Percentage
Molly Williams – 75.8% (25-33)
Megan Turner – 75.0% (18-24)
Abby White – 67.3% (37-55)
Allison Smith – 65.4% (34-52)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s