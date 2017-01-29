Champion Girls’ Basketball Stats (Thru Jan. 29)

2016-17 Champion Girls’ Basketball Stats
Thru January 29
Head Coach: Michael Cole
Record: 14-3
Individual Stats
Scoring
Abby White – 15.7
Allison Smith – 8.5
Molly Williams – 7.1
Megan Turner – 6.8
Rebounding
Megan Turner – 4.8
Allison Smith – 3.9
Allie Gumont – 3.9
Assists
Allison Smith – 2.7
Megan Turner – 2.1
Erin Sindledecker – 2.1
Molly Williams – 2.0
Steals
Abby White – 2.5
Megan Turner – 2.5
Izzy D’Urso – 1.6
Field Goal Percentage
Allie Gumont – 52.8% (28-53)
Allison Smith – 51.9% (55-106)
Three-Point Percentage
Abby White – 40.7% (50-123)
Megan Turner – 31.5% (17-54)
Free Throw Percentage
Molly Williams – 75.8% (25-33)
Megan Turner – 75.0% (18-24)
Abby White – 67.3% (37-55)
Allison Smith – 65.4% (34-52)