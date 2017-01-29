Congressman Tim Ryan: Trump administration creating chaos

The Valley Congressman was critical of the President's travel ban, saying it's religiously motivated

By Published:
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan spoke critically of President Donald Trump’s first week in office Sunday.

He said the Trump administration has created a chaotic environment with its executive orders. He believes Trump’s actions are inciting protests around the country — not bringing the stability he promised to the American people.

Ryan added Trump’s recent travel ban has impacted people who have served the country, citing both the translator and Cleveland Clinic doctor who were detained in an airport.

“A lot of us think that kids and moms that are trying to flee from a war-torn area — of a war that we started — should be dealt with in a humane way,” he said.

Although Trump’s administration insists the travel ban is not about religion, Ryan said he’s not buying it.

“It targets Muslim countries and gives preference to Christians,” Ryan said. “So it seems like it is a religious ban. And today it’s one religion, and tomorrow it could be another one. So we’ve got to be very careful in this country with not accepting religious bans.”

Ryan believes that Trump excluded particular countries from the ban for the sake of his personal business interests.

Ryan awards local students

Sixteen local students were honored by Ryan Sunday morning, being nominated to attend U.S. Military academies.

Every year, Ryan nominates students from the 13th district who excel at academics and are leaders in their communities.

This year’s group was honored with a breakfast and recognition ceremony at McMenamy’s restaurant in Niles.

“It’s one of the great days where you really see the best and brightest kids in our community who want to serve other people,” Ryan said. “It’s always a real treat to be with them.”

One nominee was also awarded Congressional Gold and Bronze Medals for his commitment to community service.

