Eleanor Hamman Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Zion Lutheran Church for Eleanor Hamman, 101, of Canfield who passed away Sunday, January 29 at Beeghly Oaks Care Center.

Eleanor was born July 11, 1915 in Youngstown the daughter of August and Selma (Odin) Nelson.

She was a graduate of Fitch High School class of 1933 and had worked for Y.H.A. South Unit Federal Credit Union for 18 years retiring in 1980.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1940 where she served on church council for 1985 to 1988 and served as financial secretary from 1982 until 1988.

Her husband, George W. Hamman whom she married August 16, 1941 passed away August 26, 1985.

Eleanor leaves two nieces and one nephew as well as several great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by two brothers, Rudy and Albert Nelson and two sisters, Louise Nelson and Sally Hubbard.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2 at the church where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beeghly Oaks for all of the love, care and support given Eleanor and family during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 in Eleanor’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.