Game of the Week: East at Struthers, 1/31

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

East (9-7) at Struthers (13-4)

Recent Meetings

Jan. 24, 2016 – East, 79-71

Jan. 25, 2015 – Struthers, 59-52

Last Meetings: January 24, 2016

The Panthers entered their contest with Struthers at the Covelli Centre with a 2-12 mark. However, East featured three players who scored in double-figures – Malik Morrow (19), Ce’Andre Backus (14) and Imoni Donadelle (11) – as the Panthers defeated Struthers, 79-71. Andrew Carbon scored a game-high 27 points in the loss for the ‘Cats.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: East, 69.6; Struthers, 60.6

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 54.0; East, 65.1

Results

East

Harding 79 Panthers 74

Panthers 91 Howland 72

Panthers 83 Lakeview 69

Ursuline 76 Panthers 74 OT

Akron North 68 Panthers 56

Panthers 70 Fitch 68

Harding 79 Panthers 64

Boardman 60 Panthers 55

Canfield 67 Panthers 62

Farrell 82 Panthers 78 OT

Panthers 73 IDEA Charter 61

Panthers 55 Lakeside 54

Panthers 63 Grove City 40

Panthers 73 Howland 60

Panthers 75 Hubbard 53

Panthers 68 Fitch 54

Struthers

Wildcats 64 Western Reserve 59

Wildcats 64 Niles 57

Jefferson 69 Wildcats 55

Wildcats 67 Lowellville 48

Wildcats 67 Hubbard 55

Boardman 44 Wildcats 37

Lakeview 71 Wildcats 65

Wildcats 55 Edgewood 45

Wildcats 50 Poland 41

Green 71 Wildcats 39

Wildcats 62 Campbell Memorial 42

Wildcats 60 Newton Falls 43

Wildcats 80 Niles 66

Wildcats 74 Jefferson 45

Wildcats 63 Hubbard 53

Wildcats 58 Fitch 55

Wildcats 70 Girard 54

Game Notes: In each of their last four games, the Panthers scored 70-points or more and averaged 80.5 points per game. East has been held under 60-points just three times this season. Since their overtime loss to Ursuline on January 20, Deamonte Pagan is averaging 18.5 points (4 games) with a 30-point performance in their 91-72 victory at Howland last Tuedsay.

When Struthers scores less than 60-points are 3-3. When the Wildcats score 60-points or more, they’re 10-1. This year, the ‘Cats have registered signature wins over Jefferson, Poland and Edgewood along with a victory on Saturday over Western Reserve (54-59). Struthers has won four of their last five outings. Over his last eight contests, Andrew Carbon has accounted for a scoring average of 17.8.

Upcoming Schedule

East

Feb. 3 – at Lakeside

Feb. 7 – at Canfield

Feb. 10 – Boardman, 7

Struthers

Feb. 3 – at Poland

Feb. 7 – at Edgewood

Feb. 10 – Lakeview