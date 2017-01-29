Game of the Week: East at Struthers, 1/31

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
East (9-7) at Struthers (13-4)
Recent Meetings
Jan. 24, 2016 – East, 79-71
Jan. 25, 2015 – Struthers, 59-52
Last Meetings: January 24, 2016
The Panthers entered their contest with Struthers at the Covelli Centre with a 2-12 mark. However, East featured three players who scored in double-figures – Malik Morrow (19), Ce’Andre Backus (14) and Imoni Donadelle (11) – as the Panthers defeated Struthers, 79-71. Andrew Carbon scored a game-high 27 points in the loss for the ‘Cats.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: East, 69.6; Struthers, 60.6
Scoring Defense: Struthers, 54.0; East, 65.1
Results
East
Harding 79 Panthers 74
Panthers 91 Howland 72
Panthers 83 Lakeview 69
Ursuline 76 Panthers 74 OT
Akron North 68 Panthers 56
Panthers 70 Fitch 68
Harding 79 Panthers 64
Boardman 60 Panthers 55
Canfield 67 Panthers 62
Farrell 82 Panthers 78 OT
Panthers 73 IDEA Charter 61
Panthers 55 Lakeside 54
Panthers 63 Grove City 40
Panthers 73 Howland 60
Panthers 75 Hubbard 53
Panthers 68 Fitch 54
Struthers
Wildcats 64 Western Reserve 59
Wildcats 64 Niles 57
Jefferson 69 Wildcats 55
Wildcats 67 Lowellville 48
Wildcats 67 Hubbard 55
Boardman 44 Wildcats 37
Lakeview 71 Wildcats 65
Wildcats 55 Edgewood 45
Wildcats 50 Poland 41
Green 71 Wildcats 39
Wildcats 62 Campbell Memorial 42
Wildcats 60 Newton Falls 43
Wildcats 80 Niles 66
Wildcats 74 Jefferson 45
Wildcats 63 Hubbard 53
Wildcats 58 Fitch 55
Wildcats 70 Girard 54
Game Notes: In each of their last four games, the Panthers scored 70-points or more and averaged 80.5 points per game. East has been held under 60-points just three times this season. Since their overtime loss to Ursuline on January 20, Deamonte Pagan is averaging 18.5 points (4 games) with a 30-point performance in their 91-72 victory at Howland last Tuedsay.
When Struthers scores less than 60-points are 3-3. When the Wildcats score 60-points or more, they’re 10-1. This year, the ‘Cats have registered signature wins over Jefferson, Poland and Edgewood along with a victory on Saturday over Western Reserve (54-59). Struthers has won four of their last five outings. Over his last eight contests, Andrew Carbon has accounted for a scoring average of 17.8.
Upcoming Schedule
East
Feb. 3 – at Lakeside
Feb. 7 – at Canfield
Feb. 10 – Boardman, 7
Struthers
Feb. 3 – at Poland
Feb. 7 – at Edgewood
Feb. 10 – Lakeview